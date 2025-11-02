iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,655 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $39,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,363,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,070,000. RoundAngle Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of SOXX opened at $306.55 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $312.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.07.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.5407 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.