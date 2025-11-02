CCLA Investment Management Has $144.83 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

CCLA Investment Management raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 525,377 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 101,077 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 0.1% of CCLA Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. CCLA Investment Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $144,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 175.3% in the first quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 100,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 64,038 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 27.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 329,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $88,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.0% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 54,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its position in Broadcom by 11.1% during the second quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 9,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,932,307.80. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $49,879,007.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,088,746.66. This represents a 15.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,464,248. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.8%

AVGO stock opened at $369.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $386.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $339.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.36.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 60.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley set a $409.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.52.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

