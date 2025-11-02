Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 405,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,316 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $40,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,920,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,134 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 476,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,222,000 after buying an additional 14,413 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 64.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.9% in the first quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 56,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $612,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.88.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $92.80 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 12-month low of $84.25 and a 12-month high of $106.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.03. The company has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.41%.The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.040-4.080 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 49.56%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

