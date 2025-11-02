Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $40.85 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF $RWR

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,570 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $40,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $79,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1,315.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $107,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 139.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period.

RWR opened at $98.69 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $83.14 and a twelve month high of $109.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.81 and a 200-day moving average of $97.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

