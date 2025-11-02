Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $41.75 Million Position in iShares Global 100 ETF $IOO

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 387,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,655 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $41,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,422,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,321,000 after buying an additional 336,185 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,860,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 936,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,150,000 after acquiring an additional 75,873 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,012,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 23,982 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $126.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $82.79 and a 1 year high of $127.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.19.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

