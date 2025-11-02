iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF $FALN Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,553,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953,857 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $42,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FALN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 78,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.00. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $27.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.1435 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

