Autoliv, Inc. $ALV Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 24.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,925 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALV. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 122.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Autoliv by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 122,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after buying an additional 44,276 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Autoliv by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 84,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Lancaster Investment Management increased its position in Autoliv by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 903,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,918,000 after acquiring an additional 334,716 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $116.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.62. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.49 and a 52 week high of $129.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The auto parts company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.22. Autoliv had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Autoliv from $132.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $133.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Autoliv

Autoliv Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.