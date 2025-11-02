Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cleanspark, Inc. $CLSK

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 620.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,787 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleanspark were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLSK. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Cleanspark during the second quarter valued at $2,105,000. R Squared Ltd increased its position in Cleanspark by 62.7% during the second quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 23,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 9,179 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its position in Cleanspark by 7.0% during the second quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 31,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Cleanspark by 32.8% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in Cleanspark during the second quarter valued at $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Cleanspark in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cleanspark from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Cleanspark from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Cleanspark from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cleanspark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleanspark currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.
Insider Transactions at Cleanspark
In other Cleanspark news, COO Taylor Monnig sold 63,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $581,062.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 120,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,473.44. This trade represents a 34.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.
Cleanspark Stock Performance
CLSK stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 3.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.69. Cleanspark, Inc. has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $23.61.
Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $198.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.33 million. Cleanspark had a net margin of 47.98% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Cleanspark’s revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cleanspark, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cleanspark Company Profile
CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.
