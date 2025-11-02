Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,041 Shares of Deluxe Corporation $DLX

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 1,067.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Deluxe by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 121,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new position in Deluxe in the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Deluxe in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deluxe in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Deluxe Stock Performance

Shares of DLX stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. Deluxe Corporation has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $24.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $811.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.09.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter. Deluxe had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 2.75%.The firm had revenue of $454.49 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Deluxe Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

About Deluxe

(Free Report)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.