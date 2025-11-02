Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 647,868 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 52.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 590,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647,868 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $42,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 96.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $76.21 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $56.64 and a 1 year high of $78.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.49 and a 200 day moving average of $72.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.89.

