Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,032 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,190 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $43,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 197.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,916,693 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $421,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,313 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth about $225,102,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,537,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,253,505 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $470,197,000 after buying an additional 1,254,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3,477.8% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,163,747 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $168,185,000 after buying an additional 1,131,220 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $200.06 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.21 and a 52-week high of $203.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.18 and a 200-day moving average of $164.99. The company has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.05, for a total transaction of $855,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,961,822.65. This trade represents a 8.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $205,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,241.60. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,400 shares of company stock worth $7,359,462. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on EA. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $166.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.64.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

