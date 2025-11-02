Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $43.65 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $43,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,533,856,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,584,523,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 576,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,624,000 after purchasing an additional 20,483 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 429,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,058,000 after purchasing an additional 28,167 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 141,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,535,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $592.98 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $458.82 and a 12 month high of $624.13. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $596.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $571.91.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

