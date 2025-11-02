Seadrill Limited $SDRL Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL – Free Report) by 3,024.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,023 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seadrill were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Seadrill by 22.5% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,200,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,013,000 after acquiring an additional 771,366 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seadrill during the 1st quarter worth about $10,390,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seadrill during the first quarter worth about $6,806,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Seadrill by 54.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 715,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,893,000 after buying an additional 252,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seadrill during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Seadrill alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SDRL shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Seadrill in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Fearnley Fonds lowered Seadrill from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Seadrill from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. SEB Equity Research set a $33.00 price target on Seadrill in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Seadrill in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.20.

Seadrill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SDRL opened at $31.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Seadrill Limited has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $42.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day moving average of $28.17.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.73 million. Seadrill had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 1.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seadrill Limited will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seadrill

(Free Report)

Seadrill Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Floaters, Jack-up rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment encompasses drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. the Jack-up Rigs segment includes drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environments in shallow water.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seadrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seadrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.