Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR Stake Raised by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Archer Aviation by 1,181.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Archer Aviation by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Archer Aviation by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Archer Aviation by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ACHR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer Aviation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Archer Aviation Stock Up 2.4%

ACHR opened at $11.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16. Archer Aviation Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 22.30 and a current ratio of 22.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 3.06.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Research analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer Aviation news, insider Eric Lentell sold 48,936 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $481,040.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 47,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,101.94. The trade was a 50.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tosha Perkins sold 42,775 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $420,478.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 295,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,162.71. This represents a 12.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,068 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,708. Corporate insiders own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Aviation

(Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.