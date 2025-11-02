Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in MSA Safety Incorporporated $MSA

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MSA. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from $183.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSA Safety Incorporporated news, President Stephanie L. Sciullo sold 2,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.51, for a total value of $400,213.11. Following the sale, the president owned 9,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,659.33. The trade was a 20.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated stock opened at $157.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.42 and a 200 day moving average of $167.07. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a fifty-two week low of $127.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.85.

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $468.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.37 million. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 25.23%. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from MSA Safety Incorporporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

About MSA Safety Incorporporated

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

