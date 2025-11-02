Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,572 Shares of Diodes Incorporated $DIOD

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 170.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Diodes by 283.1% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Diodes by 85.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 52.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Diodes in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Diodes in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Diodes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Diodes Stock Performance

Shares of DIOD opened at $53.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $32.93 and a 1 year high of $67.40.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Diodes had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 4.59%.The company had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Diodes

In related news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $56,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 59,479 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,236.44. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $111,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 48,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,634.30. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

