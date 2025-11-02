Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 4,738 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 9,791 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 255,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 81,691 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 92,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NCLH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NYSE NCLH opened at $22.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.79. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $29.29.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 7.52%.Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

