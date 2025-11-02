Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF $HERO

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the second quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global X Video Games & Esports ETF alerts:

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Trading Up 2.8%

NASDAQ HERO opened at $32.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.19 million, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.45. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $34.68.

About Global X Video Games & Esports ETF

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HERO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.