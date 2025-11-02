Wealthfront Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Confluent, Inc. $CFLT

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the first quarter worth $48,547,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Confluent by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,620,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,588 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Confluent by 220.2% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,597,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,116 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent during the first quarter worth about $39,944,000. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its stake in Confluent by 901.4% during the first quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 1,547,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,615 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $28.00 target price on Confluent in a research report on Tuesday. New Street Research set a $29.00 price target on Confluent in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Confluent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Confluent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.97.

Confluent Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $23.37 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.86.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 25.40% and a negative net margin of 27.32%.The firm had revenue of $298.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Confluent has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.390-0.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Confluent

In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $3,994,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 452,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,773,743.84. This trade represents a 33.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 26,097 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $443,909.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 636,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,828,497.96. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 809,540 shares of company stock worth $15,205,556 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Featured Articles

