Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 1,116 Shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF $PXF

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXF opened at $62.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.25. Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.78 and a fifty-two week high of $63.20.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

