Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AARD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AARD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.4286.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AARD shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CFO Nelson Sun bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,420.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 105,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,255.88. The trade was a 6.03% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tien-Li Lee bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,543,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,909,089.44. This trade represents a 0.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders purchased a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $305,630 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000.

AARD stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. Aardvark Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $19.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.46. The firm has a market cap of $231.97 million and a PE ratio of -7.80.

Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.14).

Aardvark Therapeutics Company Profile

Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of a novel small molecule therapeutics for obesity and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Tien Lee in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

