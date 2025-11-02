Critical Comparison: Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) vs. Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) and Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Franklin Electric has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vestas Wind Systems AS has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Franklin Electric pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Vestas Wind Systems AS pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Franklin Electric pays out 34.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vestas Wind Systems AS pays out 3.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Franklin Electric has raised its dividend for 33 consecutive years. Franklin Electric is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Electric $2.02 billion 2.09 $180.31 million $3.07 30.87 Vestas Wind Systems AS $18.72 billion 1.10 $539.97 million $0.27 25.22

This table compares Franklin Electric and Vestas Wind Systems AS”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Vestas Wind Systems AS has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Electric. Vestas Wind Systems AS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franklin Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.0% of Franklin Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Franklin Electric shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Electric and Vestas Wind Systems AS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Electric 6.71% 14.24% 9.46% Vestas Wind Systems AS 4.08% 23.25% 3.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Franklin Electric and Vestas Wind Systems AS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Electric 0 2 0 0 2.00 Vestas Wind Systems AS 1 2 1 1 2.40

Franklin Electric currently has a consensus target price of $112.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.18%. Given Franklin Electric’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Franklin Electric is more favorable than Vestas Wind Systems AS.

Summary

Franklin Electric beats Vestas Wind Systems AS on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment. Its motors and pumps are used principally for pumping clean water and wastewater in various residential, agricultural, municipal, and industrial applications; and manufactures electronic drives and controls that are used in motors for controlling functionality, as well as provides protection from various hazards, such as electrical surges, over-heating, and dry wells or tanks. The Fueling Systems segment provides pumps, pipes, sumps, fittings, vapor recovery components, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment primarily for use in fueling system applications. This segment serves other energy markets, such as power reliability systems, as well as includes electronic devices for online monitoring of the power utility, hydroelectric, and telecommunication and data center infrastructure. The Distribution segment sells to and provides presale support and specifications to the installing contractors. It sells products produced by the Water Systems segment. The company sells its products to wholesale and retail distributors, specialty distributors, original equipment manufacturers, industrial and petroleum equipment distributors, and oil and utility companies through its employee sales force and independent manufacturing representatives. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

About Vestas Wind Systems AS

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities. Vestas Wind Systems A/S was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark.

