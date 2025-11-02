Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) vs. Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Critical Comparison

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Silverback Therapeutics and Bio-Path”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silverback Therapeutics N/A N/A -$89.48 million ($2.42) -3.70 Bio-Path N/A N/A -$16.08 million ($1.82) -0.05

Silverback Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bio-Path, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

74.9% of Silverback Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Bio-Path shares are held by institutional investors. 34.4% of Silverback Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Bio-Path shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Silverback Therapeutics and Bio-Path’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silverback Therapeutics N/A -29.62% -28.20% Bio-Path N/A -2,842.40% -337.48%

Volatility and Risk

Silverback Therapeutics has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bio-Path has a beta of -0.08, meaning that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Silverback Therapeutics beats Bio-Path on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of chronic viral infections, cancer, and other serious diseases. The company offers SBT8230 to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection by eliciting an anti-viral immune response by targeting TLR8 activation to the liver. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction. Its lead drug candidate is prexigebersen, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing BP1001-A that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; Liposomal Bcl-2 (BP1002), which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of refractory/relapsed lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Liposomal STAT3 (BP1003) for treating pancreatic cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and AML. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Bellaire, Texas.

