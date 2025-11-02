Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on CLZNY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Clariant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Clariant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLZNY
Clariant Price Performance
Clariant Company Profile
Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Clariant
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Is Beyond Meat a Buy After Meme Stock Surge? Analysts Say No
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- ABBV Stock: $250 May Be the New Floor After Big Q3 Earnings Beat
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Super Micro’s Moment of Truth: A Growth Story Under Pressure
Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.