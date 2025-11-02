Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CLZNY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Clariant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Clariant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th.

Clariant Price Performance

Clariant Company Profile

Shares of CLZNY opened at $8.80 on Friday. Clariant has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $14.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52.

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.

