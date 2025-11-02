Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:METU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:METU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 60.3% from the September 30th total of 941,800 shares. Currently, 22.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,132,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,132,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 22.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares by 36,550.0% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co bought a new stake in Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000.
Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares Price Performance
METU stock opened at $32.19 on Friday. Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $20.11 and a 1 year high of $52.12. The company has a market cap of $212.45 million, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 4.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.27.
Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend
About Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares
The Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (METU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Meta Platforms Inc Class A index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of META stock. METU was launched on Jun 5, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.
