Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 22,270,000 shares, a growth of 60.7% from the September 30th total of 13,860,000 shares. Approximately 44.1% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,026,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $381,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd now owns 641,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 480,864 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RVPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Reviva Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.86.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8%

Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of -0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $4.28.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis.

