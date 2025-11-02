Rein Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RNTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rein Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RNTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 26,100 shares, a growth of 60.1% from the September 30th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Rein Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ RNTX opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.14. Rein Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49.

Rein Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts expect that Rein Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Management cut shares of Rein Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Rein Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rein Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Insider Transactions at Rein Therapeutics

In other Rein Therapeutics news, major shareholder Voss Capital, Lp acquired 178,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $247,964.88. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $695,000. This represents a 55.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 306,050 shares of company stock valued at $423,460. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rein Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNTX. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Rein Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rein Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rein Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rein Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $716,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rein Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

About Rein Therapeutics

Rein Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead product candidate, ALRN-6924, which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

Featured Stories

