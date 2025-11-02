Tradr 1X Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK) Short Interest Up 61.1% in October

Tradr 1X Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 149,300 shares, an increase of 61.1% from the September 30th total of 92,700 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 896,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 896,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Tradr 1X Short Innovation Daily ETF Stock Performance

SARK stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day moving average of $36.72. Tradr 1X Short Innovation Daily ETF has a 12 month low of $26.68 and a 12 month high of $82.71.

Tradr 1X Short Innovation Daily ETF Company Profile

The AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (SARK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks to achieve -1x the return, for a single day, of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) through swap agreements with major global financial institutions.

