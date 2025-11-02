Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Short Interest Update

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the September 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIT. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the third quarter worth about $16,334,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 206,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after buying an additional 14,894 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,902,000. BLVD Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 25,689 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $62.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.68. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $63.28.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

