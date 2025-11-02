Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Putnam Managed $PMM

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed (NYSE:PMM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Managed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Managed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Managed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Ballast Inc. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Managed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Putnam Managed by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the period. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Managed Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:PMM opened at $6.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average of $5.95. Putnam Managed has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $6.46.

Putnam Managed Dividend Announcement

Putnam Managed Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

