Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Extra Space Storage worth $37,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXR. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.41, for a total value of $1,060,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,261.60. This represents a 27.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXR. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $146.00 price target (down from $169.00) on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXR

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $133.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 52 week low of $121.03 and a 52 week high of $175.57.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $838.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.26 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 28.40%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 140.56%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.