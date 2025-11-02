Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 9,338 Intel Corporation $INTC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,285,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,813,000 after acquiring an additional 271,816 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,406,009 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $31,492,000 after acquiring an additional 452,419 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,432 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 186,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 53,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs now owns 164,556 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $39.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.09. The company has a market capitalization of $175.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4,003.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $42.48.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 billion. Intel had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. Intel’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, October 13th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Intel from $21.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $34.18.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

