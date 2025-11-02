Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,111 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF $FPE

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,058,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,111 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $36,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,296,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,241,000 after acquiring an additional 495,358 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,362,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,701 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 8,879,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,192,000 after purchasing an additional 312,207 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 41.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,464,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,566,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,142,000 after purchasing an additional 89,663 shares in the last quarter.

FPE stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $18.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average is $17.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $0.0732 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

