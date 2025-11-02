Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. $MYI

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 19,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MYI. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 986,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after buying an additional 162,048 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $926,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 52,594 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 213.2% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,699 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 165,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518 shares during the period. 34.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.62. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $11.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

