Star Energy Group (LON:STAR) Shares Up 10.9% – Still a Buy?

Star Energy Group Plc (LON:STAR – Get Free Report) shot up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.98 and last traded at GBX 8.98. 123,557 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 308,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.10.

Star Energy Group Trading Up 5.8%

The stock has a market capitalization of £11.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.92.

Star Energy Group (LON:STAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX (2.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Star Energy Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 6.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Star Energy Group Plc will post 4.9295775 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Star Energy Group

About Star Energy Group

In related news, insider Frances Ward purchased 6,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7 per share, for a total transaction of £449.33. Corporate insiders own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Star Energy Group plc is a British energy company. Our purpose is to provide for today’s energy, whilst transitioning to low-carbon sources of energy for tomorrow. Our strategy is to create value for shareholders, employees and communities by being a leading operator of oil and gas assets, renowned for operational excellence and strong safety standards, whilst actively developing and building a geothermal business of scale, as we transition to a renewable future.

