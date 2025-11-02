Star Energy Group (LON:STAR) Shares Up 10.9% – Still a Buy?

Star Energy Group Plc (LON:STAR – Get Free Report) shot up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.98 and last traded at GBX 8.98. 123,557 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 308,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.10.
Star Energy Group Trading Up 5.8%
The stock has a market capitalization of £11.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.92.
Star Energy Group (LON:STAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX (2.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Star Energy Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 6.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Star Energy Group Plc will post 4.9295775 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Star Energy Group plc is a British energy company. Our purpose is to provide for today’s energy, whilst transitioning to low-carbon sources of energy for tomorrow. Our strategy is to create value for shareholders, employees and communities by being a leading operator of oil and gas assets, renowned for operational excellence and strong safety standards, whilst actively developing and building a geothermal business of scale, as we transition to a renewable future.
