Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Purchases 21,629 Shares of Sibanye Gold Limited $SBSW

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 178.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,629 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Gold were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBSW. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Sibanye Gold in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Sibanye Gold in the first quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 31.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 112,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 26,747 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 13.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares during the period. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 14.7% in the first quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 70,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Sibanye Gold alerts:

Sibanye Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:SBSW opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Sibanye Gold Limited has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBSW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sibanye Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Sibanye Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sibanye Gold from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Sibanye Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SBSW

Sibanye Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.