Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Purchases 21,629 Shares of Sibanye Gold Limited $SBSW

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 178.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,629 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Gold were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBSW. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Sibanye Gold in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Sibanye Gold in the first quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 31.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 112,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 26,747 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 13.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares during the period. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 14.7% in the first quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 70,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.
Sibanye Gold Stock Performance
NYSE:SBSW opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Sibanye Gold Limited has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02.
Sibanye Gold Profile
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
