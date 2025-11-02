3,237 Shares in Rambus, Inc. $RMBS Purchased by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 1,260.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 19,360.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RMBS. Arete raised shares of Rambus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Rambus from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $73.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.38.

Insider Activity at Rambus

In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $642,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,459.12. This trade represents a 19.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 9,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $832,085.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,908,231. This trade represents a 12.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,913 shares of company stock worth $2,474,452. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rambus Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $102.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.64 and a 200-day moving average of $72.34. Rambus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.12 and a 12-month high of $114.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Rambus Profile

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.