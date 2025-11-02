Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,039 Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF $TCHP

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,039 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.54% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $36,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TCHP. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,571,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,856,000 after buying an additional 673,303 shares during the period. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,858,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,524,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,057,000 after acquiring an additional 270,053 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 254.2% during the second quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC now owns 288,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,092,000 after acquiring an additional 207,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,680,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,010,000 after acquiring an additional 119,902 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TCHP opened at $50.30 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day moving average of $45.30.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

