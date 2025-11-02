Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 61,106 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,239,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,106 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $36,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,462,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,290 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,816,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,745,000 after buying an additional 378,500 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,210,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,495,000 after buying an additional 758,884 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,936,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,670,000 after acquiring an additional 53,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,283,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,267,000 after acquiring an additional 283,434 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSV opened at $31.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $34.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day moving average of $30.11.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.