3,272 Shares in Bunge Global SA $BG Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the first quarter worth approximately $92,552,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 34.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,346,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,756,000 after buying an additional 859,733 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the first quarter worth approximately $40,963,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 80.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 995,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,077,000 after buying an additional 443,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the first quarter worth approximately $19,920,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bunge Global from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Bunge Global from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Bunge Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Stephens upped their price target on Bunge Global from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.43.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

BG opened at $94.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $67.40 and a 1 year high of $99.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.57.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 2.71%.Bunge Global’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Mahoney acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.73 per share, for a total transaction of $408,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,513.72. This trade represents a 231.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.