Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in TEGNA Inc. $TGNA

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,747 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in TEGNA by 1,018.3% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in TEGNA by 53.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in TEGNA by 13,896.4% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in TEGNA by 1,507.5% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $21.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.30.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. TEGNA had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $675.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. TEGNA has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TGNA shares. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

