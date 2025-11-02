Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,810,000 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the September 30th total of 9,960,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akero Therapeutics

In related news, CFO William Richard White sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $28,350.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 57,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,491.04. This trade represents a 1.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy Rolph sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 166,571 shares in the company, valued at $7,675,591.68. This represents a 6.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 169,253 shares of company stock worth $8,072,314 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKRO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $28,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 261.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 30.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $71,000.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $54.20 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.66 and a quick ratio of 12.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.10 and a beta of -0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.52.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.11. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Akero Therapeutics

About Akero Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.