Analysts Set Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target at $39.42

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.4167.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st.

In other news, EVP Haim Chera sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $1,189,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNO. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 102.1% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38,585 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $38.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.59. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $46.63.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $441.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 48.49%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

