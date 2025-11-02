Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 760,300 shares, a growth of 119.4% from the September 30th total of 346,600 shares. Approximately 15.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 15.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aditxt

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aditxt stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Free Report) by 66,926.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,039 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 17.64% of Aditxt worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Aditxt Trading Down 12.6%

NASDAQ ADTX opened at $0.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.85. Aditxt has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $146.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $295,812.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Shares of Aditxt are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, November 3rd. The 1-113 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, October 29th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, October 31st.

Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($389.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aditxt had a negative return on equity of 316.98% and a negative net margin of 206,431.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Aditxt in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Aditxt

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, engages in the development and commercialization of technologies that focus on improving the health through monitoring and modulating the immune systems. The company develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its tissues.

Featured Articles

