Brokerages Set Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) Target Price at $43.09

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.5455.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LNC shares. National Bankshares set a $53.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research raised Lincoln National to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Lincoln National from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $196,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 123,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,864,691.35. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Lincoln National by 383.2% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNC opened at $42.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $43.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 6.34%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

