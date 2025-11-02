Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives $39.06 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.0588.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 106.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1,051.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,495,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192,224 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CZR stock opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.62. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $41.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 2.38.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

