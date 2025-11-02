Brokerages Set Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR) Target Price at $18.73

Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.7333.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PR shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Permian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. William Blair began coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd.

PR stock opened at $12.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.32. Permian Resources has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $16.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Permian Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Permian Resources will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 38.96%.

In other news, EVP Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $67,431.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 91,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,467.10. This represents a 4.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,743 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $67,398.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,555.49. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Permian Resources by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Permian Resources by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the first quarter worth about $157,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Permian Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 272,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Permian Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

