Analysts Set Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) PT at $30.00

Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

AROC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Archrock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Archrock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Archrock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Archrock from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Jason C. Rebrook purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.94 per share, with a total value of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 79,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,493.34. The trade was a 6.71% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $235,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 224,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,003.86. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Archrock by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Archrock by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,026 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Archrock by 3.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,247 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Archrock by 1.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 38,161 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Archrock by 49.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AROC opened at $25.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Archrock has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $30.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.47. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Archrock had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $382.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Archrock will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

