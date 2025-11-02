Analysts Set Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) Price Target at $127.71

Crh Plc (NYSE:CRHGet Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.7143.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on CRH from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on CRH in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $134.00 target price on CRH in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on CRH from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRH

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of CRH by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 1,835.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 255.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $119.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.64. The company has a market cap of $80.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. CRH has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $121.99.

CRH (NYSE:CRHGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.09%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CRH will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is 23.22%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

