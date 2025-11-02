Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASBP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASBP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,800,000 shares, a growth of 122.6% from the September 30th total of 808,800 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 21,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Aspire Biopharma to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Aspire Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Aspire Biopharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ASBP

Aspire Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASBP opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.67. Aspire Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $15.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.41.

Aspire Biopharma (NASDAQ:ASBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Aspire Biopharma by 625.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 152,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131,533 shares during the last quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Aspire Biopharma by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 235,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 128,660 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Aspire Biopharma by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 626,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 313,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Aspire Biopharma by 558.3% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 648,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 549,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

About Aspire Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc, early-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and marketing of disruptive technology for delivery mechanisms for do no harm drugs in the United States. The company provides Sublingual Aspirin Product, which addresses cardiology emergencies and pain management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aspire Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspire Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.